The COVID-19 pandemic in Karnataka has brought out many questions. One of these is regarding private versus government treatment in the state. Often it's assumed that private treatment may be of better quality. What happens when our leaders don't show faith in public treatment?

Health Minister B Sriramulu who has been the face of medical workers during this pandemic recently tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of a private hospital, the minister admitted himself to a government hospital on Sunday and citizens are impressed.

Citizens heap praise on Sriramulu

When the public is distressed over the ongoing pandemic and the overwhelming number of cases in Karnataka, they look to leaders for faith. When leaders themselves don't encourage the services they themselves put in place, it's a worrying matter.

When CM Yediyurappa tested positive he was admitted to the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, a renowned private hospital. Not just him leader of the opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah was also admitted to Manipal. In the state, all 21 legislators/parliamentarians have been admitted to private hospitals, while others who are asymptomatic have opted for home treatment.

This was followed by B Sriramulu who tested positive on August 9th for Coronavirus, following which he was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru. This is a government-run hospital. The minister had tweeted, "In the wake of Coro's positives, I was admitted to a state-owned boring hospital in Shivajinagar, Bangalore. There is a confidence that comes with a quick cure and no one needs to worry."

Following his move, many citizens took it as a show of faith in the public healthcare system. They criticised the other ministers and politicians who opted for private medical care. In fact, many had praise for the minister.

B Sriramulu recently came under fire for saying that, 'only God can save us' from Coronavirus. While CM Yediyurappa has been discharged after testing negative, Health Minister Sriramulu is yet to recover.