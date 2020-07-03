The ban on online classes in Karnataka for students from LKG to Class 5 has elicited an overwhelming amount of disapproval from parents around the state who feel it's unfair to a child's education. On Friday the Karnataka High Court heard the PIL on the matter, which petitioners argued violated Article 21A of the Constitution of India.

In response, the state government told the court that an expert committee has been set up to recommend scientific ways to mete online education to kids and will submit its report on Monday.

Karnataka HC hears PIL

As the pandemic continues and cases continue to rise, online education appears to be becoming a reality in India. Still, the government of Karnataka has banned online education for young children from LKG to Class 5. This has not sat well with parents in the state who are calling for a revoke on the ban.

A PIL was recently filed on the matter, which was heard today by a Division Bench at Karnataka High Court. Advocate General Prabhuling K. Navadgi informed the Karnataka HC that, "Expert committee appointed to give recommendations has completed its deliberations. It is likely to submit its report to the state govt on Monday". According to the modified order on June 27, the state had allowed online classes for students of LKG to Class 5 for a limited amount of time according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Senior Advocate Uday Holla, however, argued that the Karnataka State Education Act doesn't apply to the CBSE and ICSE curriculums. He added that the Delhi government has begun online classes for children and it is Karnataka that is still resisting it.

Advocate Pradeep Nayak asserted that the government has not provided reasoning on why the ban was passed and that the order itself is in violation of Article 21A of the Indian constitution.

The Bench has asked the Advocate General to circulate the NIMHANS report which should be placed on record since it was the basis for the June 15 order on the complete ban of online classes. Before rising, CJ Oka said, "Mr Holla, there cannot be any dispute that there is need to conduct online classes for parents also." Sr Advocate Uday Holla replied, "All of us should be educated. Even when we sit in your lordships court, we get educated."

The court will continue the hearing on Monday.