Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, Karnataka has a double engine government to drive growth in the state.

"With Modi at the Centre and Yediyurappa in the state, Karnataka has a double engine driving its growth and development on all the fronts. With political stability, the state is set for progress in the coming years," said Shah in Hindi at a public rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, 500km northwest of Bengaluru.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of over 1 lakh people in the district ground at the valedictory of the ruling BJP's Janasevak Samavesha, Shah said Karnataka had strengthened the hands of Modi and Yediyurappa by voting the party to power in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections since 2014.

"By ensuring victory of the BJP in 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the May 2019 general elections, the people have ensured absolute majority for the BJP at the Centre, which enabled Modi to scrap Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and free Muslim women from Triple Talaq," recalled Shah.

Thanking the people for the ruling party's win in 14 of the 17 state assembly by-elections held in December 2019 and November 2020, Shah said even in the recent Gram Panchayat elections, 55 per cent of the candidates supported by the party had won.

"I appeal to the people to ensure the party wins 75 per cent seats in the ensuing taluk and zilla parishad elections for all-round development of the state," exhorted Shah.

Shah also lauded the Yediyurappa government for controlling the coronavirus pandemic in the state and reducing positive cases and fatality rate over the last 10 months, Shah urged the people to get vaccinated without fear.

"Do not get misguided by the Congress leaders on the safety and efficacy of the two vaccines, which are made in India. They are safe to take," said Shah.

"We know you (Congress leaders) cannot do anything other than protest. but at least don't stop the ones making efforts. Both vaccinations developed in India are completely safe," reiterated Shah.

Amit Shah 2-days Karnataka visit

Shah, who was on a 2-day visit to the southern state since Saturday, visited the residence of late Union Minister of Railways and 4-time Belagavi Lok Sabha member Suresh Angadi in the city and paid floral tributes to him.

Angadi died of Covid at the state-run AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on September 23 at the age of 65.

"Angadi was a dedicated karyakarta (cadre) and politician who served the nation and party with utmost devotion," Shah told the bereaved family members.

Shah also unveiled the advanced simulation centre at KLE Hospital in the city.