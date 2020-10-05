Meeting targets to generate revenue at workspace and corporates has always been a criterion but doesn't seem like it is limited to only that any longer. Now, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been given similar targets to meet at the end of the month.

In order to take action against motorists for flouting traffic and road safety rules, the Karnataka State Government had directed the RTOs to file 26,000 cases every month.

Targets are fixed for each RTO along with instructions to book cases if any motorist is seen flouting traffic rules. The rules include not wearing seatbelts, overloading, unauthorised modification of vehicles and few others.

According to the transport Commissioner N. Shivkumar, In August, the field officials managed to achieve 80% of their targets. He also warned of taking action against officials in charge of lapses in enforcement activities.

Stop focusing on fines, first fix the roads: Enraged Bengalureans

Taken aback by this new rule as the lockdown has now opened, Bengalureans were enraged starting a discussion on Twitter. Fixing targets for offences is not the right way to regulate traffic and safety rules, said many. While few accused the authorised to have taken undue advantage of the situation and face harassment by the traffic staff, previously.

Bengaluru netizens said that this is tortures as the Government should be focusing on fixing roads and ensuring the safety of motorists and not collecting fines for every small road safety issue.

Shortage of staff, outdated fine challan system: Speed breaker for the rule

But the question remains how will the new law be implemented when there is a shortage of staff and outdated system.

An RTO official pointed out that targets have to be met in conjunction with other department work. "We have to manage with the available staff and book cases against violators. In addition to staff shortage, we are facing other issues too," said an RTO official, as per reports by The Hindu.

"With this outdated system, it takes us at least 20 minutes to file a case. There is a need to shift to advanced technology to carry out enforcement. We are also facing problems of space when it comes to parking impounded vehicles in Bengaluru," the official added.