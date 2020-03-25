A report has been doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the Karnataka government on Tuesday, March 24, has revealed information, including journey details and addresses of close to 15,000 people who have been placed under home quarantine, on its official website.

The incident happened days after over 500 joint teams of civic and police officials were formed to keep a check of those under home quarantine across the state.

The list, which is now viral on the Whatsapp groups, couldn't be independently verified by International Business Times, India.

The list also included a district-wise break up of the home quarantine patients. Check it here:

With seven more people testing positive for the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has risen to 41.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced partial lockdown in nine districts of Karnataka with immediate effect till March 31st.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India for 21 days while addressing the public in his speech.