In a setback to the ruling BJP, Karnataka Government Employees Union has announced that the government employees will go on an indefinite strike from March 1 in the state if their demand of implementation of the seventh pay commission is not met.

C. S. Shadakshari, the President of the Union, stated that all government employees have decided to not to attend duty and launch the protest across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shadakshari said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned a blind eye towards the government employees. The attitude of CM Bommai has saddened nine lakh government employees."

The protest will be observed by the government employees by remaining absent from work in schools, colleges, and hospitals and other institutions, he said.

The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission.

"If not, we will continue the agitation," Shadakshari added.

