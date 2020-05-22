In a decision that comes as a major relief to the stranded migrant workers in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that the state government will hereafter bear all the travel expenses for the Shramik train passengers till May 31.

Huge relief for the stranded people

Since the announcement of the nation-wide lockdown, the stranded migrant labourers, students as well as tourists have been undergoing severe struggles to reach back their destinations.

As the Shramik train charges were to be taken by the passengers themselves, most of the daily-wage earning migrant labourers were unable to afford the train as well as bus services and chose to walk back all the way to their native lands.

The new decision by the Karnataka State government is announced after considering the plea of the migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home town.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister wrote on Friday, May 22, said that the "government considers migrant workers, who have come from far flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State. Therefore Karnataka Government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective States by Shramik Trains up to 31st may, 2020."