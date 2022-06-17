Keeping up the industrial growth momentum, the Karnataka government has approved 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689.51 crore that would generate jobs for over 6,825 people in the state, an official statement said on Friday.

The approval was given in the 132nd State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the leadership of Murugesh R. Nirani, the state's Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries.

The committee has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than Rs 50 crore.

These projects worth Rs 1,229.43 are expected to create employment opportunities for 1,734 persons in the state.

At the meeting, 71 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. And these projects worth Rs 1,308.06 crore would generate jobs for 5,091 people in the state.

Three more projects worth Rs 151.42 crore investments were also approved.

The Nirani-headed SLSWCC in its 131st meeting in April had cleared 60 industrial projects worth Rs Rs 2,465.94 crore with the employment potential of 8,575 people.