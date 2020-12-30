Karnataka state government on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior IAS officer P Ravi Kumar for the post of Chief Secretary of Karnataka. Kumar, a 1984-batch officer will be Karnataka's 38th chief secretary and will replace TM Vijay Kumar who will superannuate on December 31.

The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), in the notification, said Kumar would take charge as Karnataka chief secretary on Thursday.

Who is P Ravi Kumar?

P Ravi Kumar is 1984-batch Karnataka cadre officer. He is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the government since September, which made him next in line for the new post of Karnataka Chief Secretary. He was also an additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to IT/BT and Science and Technology Department.

The 58-year-old IAS officer has also held the roles of Additional Chief Secretary (Power), Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka among other top posts.