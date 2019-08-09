Live

The continuous torrential downpour in 12 districts of North and Coastal Karnataka from past several days have created flooding in the region. The water levels have risen in the rivers and landslides are also reported in the Western Ghat areas.

At least nine people are reported to be dead and several others have been injured due to the incessant rainfalls and floods. Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from 51 flood-hit taluks. Around 16,875 people and 3,010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps.

Belagavi is the most affected district with over 40,000 evacuations and 6 people have died from the district. The educational institutions have been directed to shut down due to the bad weather conditions. Traffic movement has also been prohibited in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has requested all the citizens to help the people affected by floods by contributing generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The rescue operations are conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army and Fire and Emergency department.

Live Updates