Five women staffers have claimed harassment by the Deputy Commandant (Home Guards) in Karnataka's Tumakuru, police said on Friday.

The women staffers complained against Deputy Commandant (Home Guards) R. Rajendran to the Deputy Commissioner, the State Women's Commission, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Fire and Emergency Services.

The complainants have also submitted a pendrive as evidence in support of their allegations.

The Police Department has formed a team under the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to investigate the matter.

Ashok V.K., the Superintendent of Police (SP), Tumakuru, said that as per the Supreme Court's guidelines, the internal committee is currently looking into the matter.

A woman officer of the rank of Dy SP attached to the CEN police station has been directed to investigate the case and submit a report.

According to police sources, the women staffers said in their complaint that they were harassed while on a training camp at Siddara Hill near Koratagere town, organised for 235 newly registered home commandants.

The camp was held over 10 days, from April 24 to May 3.

On April 26, at around 9.30 p.m., one of the women commandants developed chest pain due to difficulty in breathing.

Rajendran allegedly came to the spot in an inebriated state and, under the pretext of administering first aid, touched the woman officer inappropriately.

Later the same night, at around 10.50 p.m., the officer abused another female home guard, saying he would boot her out of the camp, the complainants said.

The complaints further said that the next morning, during a hill trek, the accused officer allegedly touched another female home guard inappropriately. He reportedly held her hands, touched her back and private parts, and even pinched her waist.

The female home guards have further alleged that the accused officer would stare at them inappropriately every day during physical drills, watching their private parts and touching them under the pretext of correcting their posture. They claimed this behaviour has deeply affected their dignity and subjected them to ongoing mental harassment.

They also alleged that although guest house accommodation was provided to the accused, he refused to stay there and instead chose a room located close to those of the female home guards. Every night, the accused officer allegedly consumed alcohol with other officers and behaved in a vulgar manner.

The complainants have demanded justice, stating that they have come forward to prevent further sexual harassment of others.

