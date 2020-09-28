Protests against the farm bills have taken the nation by storm. As farmers' organisations in many states in the country have come together to protest the contentious bills that have been passed in parliament.

In Bengaluru, massive protests have been witnessed near the Town Hall and the Mysore Bank Circle. Other parts of Karnataka including Hubli and Shimmogga witnessed protests as well.

Protests flare up across Karnataka

Karnataka's farmers along with farmers around the country have been displeased by the three bills passed in parliament that they believe are not in their interest. While the government has insisted that the bills will benefit farmers, organisations called for massive protests across the nation.

Moreover, the President has now approved the three bills now turning them into laws. This has angered farmers. In Karnataka, farmers' organisations had planned a state-wide bandh on Monday, and as expected protests have broken out across the state despite the administration's orders not to do so.

While transport is still plying in Bengaluru and in some other parts of the state, police have been deployed in many regions. In Bengaluru Town Hall and the Mysore Bank circle have been witnessing protests.

Sit-in protests were organised in Hubli to stop a bus from plying.

A bike rally was held in Hassan by the All India Kisan Sabha and other organisations.

In Kalaburagi, due to the state-wide bandh call, police were deployed in large numbers.

Other parts of the state that have been on guard include Kodagu, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.