On the successful completion of a pilot project in Karnataka's Ramanagara district where women self-help groups (SHGs) have acquired a new skill set to assess property tax, a minister on Saturday said here that the project can be extended all over the state in the near future.

"After discussing with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments, it would be expanded across the state," said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan who also handles the Skill Development Department.

In the pilot project, the department has empowered women with skills to measure properties such as buildings and assess their taxes, including training them how to navigate the difficulties created by the Covid pandemic.

Ashwathnarayan witnessed the women surveying three village panchayats as part of the project and interacted with them.

"Through this, each woman would earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 a month," he said, adding that the women can also collect the taxes from the property owners.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government will extend all help to the SHGs.

Under the pilot project, the women surveyed properties in Ramanagara district revenue department's Lakshmipura, Bannikoppa and Kanchgaranahalli areas.

Under the aegis of the revenue department, the women surveyed as many as 3,116 buildings.