Karnataka Police on Tuesday filed a case against a doctor for making casteist remarks on the family of a patient, who questioned him on flawed treatment in Doddaballapur town of Bengaluru Rural district.

The accused doctor, identified as Dr Adimurthy, is a resident of Veerabhadra Palya in Doddaballapur city. According to police, Gangaraja Shiravaara, a resident of Tippapura Road in Doddaballapur had consulted him at home clinic after his son G. Nagendra developed symptoms of jaundice.

Dr Adimurthy had given an injection and some tablets. However, the patient developed swelling at the spot where injection was made. When the matter was brought to the notice of Dr Adimurthy, he maintained nothing had happened and said water had filled in.

The doctor had taken out the water, given another injection and also saline. However, as the pain became intolerable for the patient Nagendra, his parents shifted him to the hospital.

The doctors in the hospital identified that the tumour had developed at the spot where injection was administered. The doctors conducted a surgery to remove the tumour and advised the patient to take 15 days of rest.

When the parents of the patient questioned Dr Adimurthy for misleading them, the accused used casteist remarks and abusive language against them, police said.

The parents later told the police that their son had given UPSC Prelims exam and was preparing for Mains. Doddaballapur policeregistered a case under IPC Sections 506, 34, 504, 420.