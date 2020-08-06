Karnataka has been keeping a close watch this time around on the flood situation in the state. Early in August now, landslides have been reported in Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and other parts of the state. With devastation on the next corner, the Karnataka government has released Rs 50 crore for flood relief.

Over the last three years, the state has been ravaged by floods and landslides every monsoon. This year, the government has been proactive in responding early to warning signs. Still, disaster seems to be upon the state.

Landslides in Kodgau and Chikkamagalur

Most of the state of Karnataka has been on red alert under the Indian Meteorological Department till Friday of this week. However, different districts are reporting landslides. Coastal Malnad is also reporting floods in the low-lying regions.

In Kodagu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery are both reporting serious landslides, as images have emerged showing the situation. The landslide occurred on Thursday, two houses of local priests have been destroyed and four people are missing following the events, and an Advance Rescue Team is on the task, the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu said. In the last 24 hours, the district has received 162.4 mm of rainfall. Evacuations have been conducted in Nelhyahudikeri Bettadakadu village in the district as well.

In Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru there was a landslide on Wednesday as well. While there has been no damage to property or life, authorities are on alert.

On Thursday, CM Yediyurappa released Rs 50 crores for flood relief following reports of landslides and destruction. Dams such as Kabini Dam and the Harangi reservoir are reaching capacity, and water is being let into Cauvery causing a flood warning in many low-lying regions across the state.