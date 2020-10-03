The Covid-19 toll in Karnataka crossed 9,000-mark, with 125 patients succumbing to the infection till Thursday night, taking the number of deaths in the southern state to 9,119 till date.

"With no let-up in the pandemic spread, 8,793 new cases were registered till Thursday from across the state, taking its Covid tally to 6,20,630, including 1,11,986 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Friday night.

As 7,094 patients were discharged from across the state till Thursday, recoveries rose to 4,99,506 till date.

COVID tally in different cities

Bengaluru registered 4,259 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,41,775, including 51,389 active cases, while 1,87,361 were discharged so far, with 2,298 till Thursday night.

With 47 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city touched 3,024 since the virus broke out in the state on March 9.

Of the 827 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 285 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 75 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan and 36 in Kalaburagi,

Of the new cases in the districts, Tumakuru reported 405, Dakshina Kannada 322, Hassan 315, Shivamogga 307, Bengaluru Rural 298, Ballari 262 and Mandya 257.

Among the districts where patients were discharged are Davangere 1,111, Kalaburagi 482, Tumakuru 383, Mandya 281 and Dakshina Kannada 277.

