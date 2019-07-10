The Congress troubleshooter from Karnataka DK Shivakumar and other party leaders were prevented from entering the premises of a hotel in Mumbai and meeting the rebel leaders stationed there.

After reaching Mumbai on Wednesday morning, Shivakumar directly went to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai to meet the 10 disgruntled MLAs who are camping there since Saturday (July 6). He went there to pacify them but was blocked by the police. The hotel also cancelled his booking, citing security reasons.

The Congress lawmaker said that he has booked a room at the hotel and wanted to meet his brothers. "My brothers are here, I wanted to meet them, we were in government together, there were some issues, we want to negotiate and sort out the issue," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar claimed that the rebel MLAs were forcefully kept inside the hotel as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were allowed inside and only the Congress has been denied permission from entering inside the premises. He said that he did not come to fight but to talk with his friends and brothers of the party. If the MLAs fear of any threat, an IPS officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of police can accompany him to the hotel and his room, he added.

The hotel was gripped in tight security due to the Congress leaders visit. The government has deployed State Reserve Police and Riot Control Units around the hotel to prevent them from entering. The dissident MLAs have been shifted from Renaissance hotel to an undisclosed location.

According to the reports, the dissident MLAs -- ST Somshekar, Shivram Hebbar, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Gopalaiyya, Narayan Gowda, Pratapgowda Patil and H Vishwanath -- approached the police seeking security as they fear that DKS will storm into the hotel and threaten them. They wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner saying that they don't want to meet their state leaders. "Kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises," the letter read.