The Karnataka government has launched a pilot programme for a 'State Health Register' to gather health insights on the state populace for providing better healthcare services in the future, a minister said on Wednesday.

"With a vision to efficiently deliver quality healthcare to every citizen, Karnataka will soon have statewide health register," Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted.

He sai

The register will maintain a standardized health database of all Karnataka people, a first of its kind initiative.

Health database for K'taka

Sudhakar said enhanced healthcare focus is imperative and the state government is committed to provide world-class services everybody in the state.

"Covid experience has demonstrated the necessity of having a robust real-time public health data and therefore, there is a need to maintain a repository of health data of each and every citizen," he said.

Primary health centre staff, Revenue and Education Department official and Asha workers will be deployed to execute the health survey of all 6.5 crore people in the state.

"They will visit each household and collect health data of all the members of the family. This will not only help the government to provide better health care, but will also help efficient resource allocation, management and better implementation of various citizen-centric schemes in the state," Sudhakar said.

According to the minister, the project will be executed in partnership with private hospitals.

(With inputs from IANS)