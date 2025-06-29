In a decisive move to address the growing concerns of commuters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has initiated a stringent crackdown on app-based and other auto-rickshaws accused of overcharging passengers. This action comes in response to numerous complaints from the public about exorbitant fares being charged by popular cab aggregators such as Rapido and Auto O Apps. The situation has been described by the authorities as "daylight robbery," prompting immediate intervention from the state's transport department.

The directive was issued by the Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy, who has taken a firm stance against the exploitation of passengers. He has instructed the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Department of Transport, to enforce strict measures against any auto-rickshaws that charge fares exceeding the government-mandated rates within Bengaluru city.

Minister Reddy emphasized the need for immediate action in cases where passengers report demands for higher fares than the fixed rate, ride cancellations if the higher fare is not paid, or any instances of exorbitant charges. The minister's orders include the cancellation of permits for such autos and the registration of cases against the offenders.

Highlighting specific instances of overcharging, Minister Reddy pointed out that on June 18, the Rapido Auto app charged an astonishing Rs 100.89 per kilometer, while the Auto O app demanded Rs 184.19 for a mere 4-kilometer journey. Such practices, he asserted, are unacceptable and constitute a blatant exploitation of the public.

"Although the Transport Department has already registered cases against auto drivers who refuse to accept fares or demand excessive amounts, complaints continue to pour in from the public," Minister Reddy stated. To support his claims, he has attached mobile screenshots sent by the public as evidence of overcharging, urging further appropriate action.

In response to these alarming developments, Minister Reddy has directed officials to devise an effective action plan to safeguard public interest and take stern measures against the offending auto drivers and owners. He has also attached ten copies of complaint contents along with the order for reference. These complaints allege that Karnataka auto-rickshaw drivers are exploiting the ongoing ban on bike taxi services and the crackdown on bike taxis by charging exorbitant fares to commuters. Commuters have raised a series of concerns, including refusal of rides, demands for extra money, and refusal to operate using the meter, among others.

Technological and Public Awareness Initiatives

Additionally, the government is considering the introduction of a centralized digital platform for fare management and payment. This platform would allow passengers to book rides, track their journeys, and make payments through a secure and transparent system. By integrating technology into the fare management process, the government aims to enhance accountability and reduce the potential for overcharging.

Public awareness campaigns are also being planned to educate commuters about their rights and the official fare structure. These campaigns would encourage passengers to report any instances of overcharging or non-compliance with the set rates, thereby empowering them to take action against unscrupulous drivers. The government is also exploring partnerships with consumer rights organizations to provide additional support and resources for affected passengers.

The Karnataka government's crackdown on overcharging by app-based and other auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru is a significant step towards addressing a long-standing issue faced by commuters. By implementing a combination of regulatory measures, technological solutions, and public awareness initiatives, the government aims to create a fair and transparent transportation system that prioritizes the interests of passengers.