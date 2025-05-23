A local court in T. Narasipura issued summons on Friday to Kannada actor Darshan and his wife Vijayalaxmi, directing them to appear before the court in connection with the illegal possession of four bar-headed geese at their farmhouse.

The bar-headed goose is a rare migratory bird native to the Middle East.

The court has ordered Darshan, his wife Vijayalaxmi, and their farmhouse manager to appear in person on July 4.

Forest authorities discovered the prohibited birds at Darshan's farmhouse at Kempaiahna Hundi near Mysuru city.

In 2023, following the viral video of Darshan with birds, a raid was conducted at the actor's farmhouse. It led to the seizure of four bar-headed geese.

The Forest Department alleged that Darshan was in illegal possession of the birds.

A case was registered, and a charge sheet was submitted to the court against Darshan and others.

There have also been reports of other incidents linked to the farmhouse, including the death of Darshan's manager Sridhar and the actor's visit to the premises after being granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Earlier, a video of Darshan playing with the rare birds went viral on social media. Authorities noted that the actor had admitted in an interview to having at his farmhouse, and had even shown the caged birds to the interviewer.

The Forest Department filed a case under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022. If guilty, the accused could face up to three years of imprisonment.

During the raid, authorities also found a variety of imported foreign birds. Darshan was asked to submit ownership certificates, as the law permits keeping certain other bird species with proper documentation.

The seized birds were produced before the Magistrate and subsequently released into the forest.

Darshan, who is also an accused in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, is known for his affection towards animals and birds. He is currently out on conditional bail in the murder case. The prosecution has challenged the grant of bail in the Supreme Court.

