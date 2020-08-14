With 6,706 new infections, Karnataka's coronavirus tally breached the 2 lakh-mark, even as 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

Currently, Karnataka's Covid tally stands at 2,03,200.

A record number of 8,609 Covid patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 1,21,242.

Bengaluru records highest number of cases

Bengaluru continued to record the highest number of infections at 1,893, resulting in the city's tally breaching the 80,000-mark to reach 81,733 cases, out of which 33,148 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 522 infections, followed by Ballari (445), Udupi (402), Davangere (328), Belagavi (288), Kalaburagi (285), Dharwad (257) and Dakshina Kannada (246).

Meanwhile, 103 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 3,613.

On a positive note, the total number of active cases dipped below 80,000 again to reach 78,337. This figure is fluctuating at the 80,000 mark.

Of the 2 lakh cases, 78,337 are active while 727 are admitted to the ICUs.

India's Covid tally nears 24 lakh

India's coronavirus count neared the 24-lakh mark with the country reporting its biggest single-day spike in the new Covid-19 cases.

India on Thursday reported its highest single-day tally of confirmed cases with the health ministry recording an addition of 66,999 new cases to India's Covid-19 tally, taking the country's total cases tally to over 23.96 lakh. These cases were reported on Wednesday.