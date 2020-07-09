Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, his wife Tabu Gundu Rao and his family members have tested negative for Covid-19, but three of their staff have tested positive for the contagious disease.

"I thank one and all who prayed for my Covid-19 report to be negative. I wish to share with you that my test report is negative and I will continue to be part of the fight against the pandemic," the Congress leader confirmed the news on Twitter.

His wife posted that his PA and others tested positive. "Well sadly our PA, one more Gunman and 2 house staff tested positive. We are all thankfully negative but in isolation and quarantine for 10 to 14 days from today, to check if we develop symptoms as we are primary contacts to them. Hopefully we should get through this," Tabu, wife of Gundu Rao, tweeted.

Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that he and his family members were in-home quarantine for the stipulated time period and none of them are showing any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day after the state registered its first confirmed case on 8 March.