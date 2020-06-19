On Friday, June 19, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office was sealed for sanitisation after an employee's relative tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked at 'Krishna' the CM's residence-cum-office.

The CM will conduct all meetings out of Vidhana Soudha for the time being. The news comes soon after the Divisional Office of the Bengaluru Railway Division was sealed on June 18th.

CM's office 'Krishna' sealed

The CM's office 'Krishna' in Bengaluru, Karnataka has been shut on Friday after a staff's family member tested positive for Coronavirus. The office has been sealed for sanitisation. A woman employee who works at the office-cum-residence of BS Yediyurappa had not come to work for the past two days after her husband tested COVDI-positive.

As a precautionary measure, the entire building is being sanitised. The CM has been conducting all meetings and business at the Vidhana Soudha instead today. The office will reopen on Monday as per the letter issued.

On Friday, the Divisional Office of the Bengaluru Railway Division was also sealed for sanitisation as well after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Bengaluru Railway Division had issued a circular announcing the same on June 18th. After a Vikasa Soudha staff member tested positive for the virus, the employees at the office were given Work From Home on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, the city has seen a rise in COVID-19 deaths taking the tally to 51 with a total of 844 confirmed cases in the city. However, the centre praised the state on Friday for its model of contact tracing.