A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his daughter Padmavathi has also tested Covid-19 positive while the CM's son, Vijayendra, has tested negative for the deadly virus.

CM Yediyurappa's daughter has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The 77-year-old Karnataka CM was earlier admitted to the same hospital for observation after he tested positive on Sunday (August 2). Now, the CM is clinically stable and is being monitored closely by doctors at Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa confirms news on Twitter

Yediyurappa took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news. His tweet read, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

He further added a tweet in Kannada which says, "My Corona test report came back positive and I was admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor, although there were no symptoms. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, I ask that you be on the quarantine. (Loose translation)"

CM Yediyurappa also requested those who had come in contact with him to be wary of Covid symptoms and self-isolate.

Staff members at CM Yediyurappa's home office, Krishna, had tested positive for the virus early last month.

CM Yediyurappa had also met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru on Friday (July 31). Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the meeting.

The Karnataka CM is the second high-profile political leader to confirm testing Covid-19 positive today; hours earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the virus.