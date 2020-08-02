Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been tested positive for coronavirus. He was asymptomatic.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," BS Yediyurappa informed his followers on Twitter.

He further added a tweet in Kannada which reads, "My Corona test report came back positive and I was admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor, although there were no symptoms. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, I ask that you be on the quarantine. (Loose translation)"

More Details Awaited.