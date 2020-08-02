The hurdles for the Karnataka government don't seem to be ending. Over the past few days, the Karnataka government has been in the media eye over whispers of a cabinet reshuffle and change in leadership. These reports were put to rest by CM Yediyurappa but this hasn't stopped the speculation.

Now, a new problem has been presented before the current government, a complaint filed by Congress' HK Patil with regard to violations by the state government during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Human Rights Commission has taken up the case.

New charges against the Yediyurappa government

The pandemic has proved severe for Karnataka both in terms of health as well as politics. Cracks have begun to show in the leadership, and this has made many nervous. The BJP government in power has now been accused of corruption, of mismanagement of funds, has witnessed protests all with regard to the raging pandemic in the state.

While the government has deflected claims and allegations levelled against them by the opposition, there seems to be no end to the many debates surrounding them. This week alone, there was talk in political circles of a cabinet reshuffle. MLAs who were concerned received assurances from CM Yediyurappa that there will be no change in leadership it was reported.

As Yediyurappa's son was appointed BJP's Vice President for Karnataka, and BJP only just completed one year in power, speculation has been rife. Now, a new case with the ongoing row between Congress and BJP is that of Congress leader HK Patil who accused the Yediyurappa government of gross violations during the pandemic.

The complaint filed by the politician has been admitted by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission. HK Patil will appear before the panel prior to August 3rd. Patil has levelled charges of 'inhumane' conduct in handling of COVID-19 dead and the lack of ambulances.

HK Patil told the media, "The Commission has asked me to be present on August 3. I will furnish all the details that we have."

Further details on the case are awaited and will be published as and when received.