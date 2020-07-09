On Thursday, the Karnataka CM Yediyurappa visited India's largest COVID care facility, the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The CM also inspected the arrangements at the centre, which houses 10,000 beds.

BIEC has become the talk of Bengaluru as India's largest COVID care centre as cases continue to rise dramatically.

CM visits BIEC

The CM on Thursday said in some districts the matter has gone beyond control. The Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, therefore, becomes a much-awaited COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru. While disputes have emerged about the expenses related to its maintenance, the necessity for the centre remains certain.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa visited the centre to see the arrangements accompanied by B Sriramulu, Health Minister, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and BS Bommai Minister of Home Department.

The CM also inspected the LED robots at the centre which are being used to prevent the doctor's contact with patients. The robots will be used for health inquiries and consultations with the patients which will move past each infected person.

The CM's office has also announced that it will soon be converting the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Palace Grounds into COVID care centres as well. Currently, Karnataka reports over 28,000 COVID cases.