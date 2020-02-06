Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has launched Jana Sevaka, an app and call-based scheme to deliver multiple government services at the doorstep of the public on a pilot basis.

"The government aims to digitise various services and enable citizens to avail of these with ease, avoiding running to multiple government offices. It will be easy to procure documents and certificates," said an official.

The CM BS Yediyurappa said, " The Karnataka government has also decided to seek information under the RTI Act by making it easy online. People can apply from home by paying the fee of Rs 115 online. This will make the process hassle-free."

Our objective is to make the lives of the citizens of Karnataka easy by launching this scheme. - BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister

Jana Sevaka offers 53 government services such as:

Health card

Income certificates

Senior citizen identity

Ration cards

Pension applications and others

How does Jana Sevaka work?

For a fee of Rs 115, a citizen can call a toll-free number to book an appointment

Send scanned copies

Get notified by a text message

Ensure home delivery of Jana Sevaka services.

Initially, the Karnataka government is running the service on a pilot basis in Bengaluru and plans to expand it further to other cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Under the scheme, one volunteer is assigned in each ward. A toll-free helpline has been set up for this scheme, which will work from 8 am to 8 pm.