Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday, April 4 requested employers not to cut the salaries of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I request all the employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants, drivers etc.. who are not able to work due to social distancing," tweeted Yediyurappa. He said such a compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.

Kerala, Telangana governments cut salary

Meanwhile the Telangana and Kerala governments have announced their decision to cut salaries of all its employees, in varying degrees depending on their rank. The Kerala government decided to cut a month's salary of all its staffers to raise ₹2,000 crores for the state disaster relief fund to fight the covid-19 crisis.

In addition to this, Andra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have also announced a cut in salaries from 10% to 100%, depending on the officials' ranks.

Four new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Four new cases, including three people who attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 128, said the Health department.

The three men from Belagavi had attended the Tablighi- Jamaat congregation from March 13 to 18 at Delhi, while the other case was that of a 75-year-old man, who is a resident of Bagalkote.

According to the government oficials, 187 of the total of 288 samples collected from those who attended the congregation had tested negative and only 13 had turned positive so far.