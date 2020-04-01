Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, 1 April, announced that he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid-19 to battle the pandemic.

In his latest tweet, the Chief Minister has appealed to the ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state towards fighting coronavirus outbreak.

CM appeals all the ministers to donate

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year''s salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of Covid-19. Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid- 19, he had said.

Positive cases cross 100-mark in the state

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Karnataka after 13 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the state's tally 101, an official said on Tuesday. "Till date, 101 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes three deaths and eight discharges," an official said.

Among the 90 people currently admitted to different hospitals across the state, the condition of 88 persons is stated to be stable while two are critical -- case number 43 and 101. The 43rd case was a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who returned on March 19 after travelling to Brazil and Argentina while a 62-year-old woman from the city emerged as positive case number 101.