After staff at his residence and office tested positive for COVID-19, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that he will be Working From Home. The CM has been governing the state in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Amid the self-quarantine, the CM who is working round the clock has shared a glimpse of himself on Twitter burying his nose in a book on a Sunday. The CM is quarantining himself at Cauvery till July 14th and will visit the State Secretariat from Wednesday.

CM Yediyurappa spending self-quarantine reading

The Karnataka CM tweeted on Sunday, "One of my favourite pastimes in my spare time is reading. There are hundreds of things that are known and known, the leader who never ends his life. Today's Sunday Lockdown and Self-Quarantine I spend some free time with Khandekar's Yayati."

Meanwhile, on the administration front, the CM announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru starting July 14th till July 22nd on Saturday. The announcement has sent Bengaluru into a mode of bracing itself, similar to the national lockdown this one will also see only essential services operating.

The CM working from home, also held a meeting with officials and key ministers including BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka to discuss issues related to COVID-19.

The CM also spoke to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and asked him to resolve the matter regarding stipend paid to students at JJM Medical College in Davangere.

The lockdown guidelines will be released tomorrow R Ashoka announced following the meeting. The Chief Minister announced self-isolation after his cook and driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.