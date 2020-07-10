On Thursday, a Tahsildar on duty, Chandramouleswar aged 54 was stabbed to death by a retired school teacher allegedly in Bangarpet taluk. Following the incident, the Karnataka CM announced his condemnation of the incident. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs.

Venkatapatheppa, the 65-year-old school teacher who was accused in the crime was arrested on Thursday evening.

Tahsildar stabbed on duty

Early in the evening at 3:30 pm, Tahsildar Chandramouleswar was out on a survey of farmland in the Bangarpet Taluk. The land belonged to Venkatapatheppa and Ramamurthy the police reported. The two were involved in a land dispute and Venkatatheppa was fearing to lose the land he thought of as his.

Venkatatheppa a retired school teacher threatened and yelled at Chandramouleswar and when the Tahsildar tried to pacify him and warned him of arrest, the man took out a knife and stabbed him. The Tahsildar was admitted to Bangarpet hospital in Kolar, however, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa who was notified of the incident expressed regret, the CM's office said, "It is regrettable that in the case of a land dispute in the village of Kalavanchi in Bangarapet Taluk, a person had stabbed him to death with a knife when he went to carry out the survey."

The office added on Twitter that the family will be given compensation for their loss, "May God, Chandramauleshwar, give peace to His soul. Give his family the power to end their own hurt and misery. 25 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Compensation Fund to fulfil the deceased's death with police honours. Compensation and family members are advised to give a government job."

The Police have been ordered to take stern legal action.