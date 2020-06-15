Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the Rs 220 crore Airport project in Shivamogga on Monday, June 15. The project is meant to boost the economy and tourism of the region. The Chief Minister attended the inauguration virtually from the Home Office.

BS Yediyurappa attending the inauguration on a conference call, spoke about the dream becoming a reality. The project will be taken up with infrastructure and PWD departments, the project will be completed in 2 phases, the CM said.

BS Yediyurappa attends Shivamogga Airport Project Inauguration on a video call

Earlier on Monday, BS Yediyurappa attended the Shivamogga Airport project inauguration via video call. In the virtual event, the CM lit the lamp and laid the foundation stone for the Rs 220 crore project, at the Home Office in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM said, "The long-cherished dream of people of Shivamogga about having an airport is finally becoming a reality. The project that was planned when I was Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister in the past was shelved due to contractor issues and lack of interest by the governments that came later."

The project will be carried out in Sogane, Shivamogga on a 662.38-acre land. The project will be seen having two phases. In the first phase, runway, taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road and compound wall construction, while the second phase consists of the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station building, among others will be built.

The Karnataka CM asserted that the project will boost tourism in the district, apart from industry and economic activity. He directed officials to makes sure the project is completed on time and no compromise on quality.

Yediyurappa also inaugurated the divisional office of the National Highway Authority in the district and said a bridge project will be underway at Sharavati, Singndur in Sagara taluk. COVID-19 has hit the developmental work in the country, but the CM is confident that that the challenge is to overcome the hurdle and achieve development.