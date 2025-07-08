In a significant demonstration, over 25,000 employees and officers from ten major civic agencies across Karnataka, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have embarked on a mass leave and protest. This movement, which has seen participation from municipal corporations in cities such as Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga, and Vijayapura, is a response to the Karnataka government's failure to address a series of long-standing demands.

The protest, organized by the Karnataka State City Corporation Employees' Associations and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association, highlights the growing frustration among civic workers over unfulfilled promises and stagnant reforms.

What are the demands?

The protestors, who gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru after officially applying for leave, are demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, which have been pending for years. They are also calling for amendments to the corporation service rules, which have not seen updates in the past 15 years, and for promotions for officers who have remained in the same cadre for over a decade. Additionally, the inclusion of garbage collectors under the Jyothi Sanjeevini health insurance scheme is a key demand, reflecting the need for better healthcare provisions for all municipal workers.

From street to street, gate to gate — the resistance is rising in Bangalore.

IT employees under the banner of Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) preparing for an effective resistance against the Karnataka govt's move to extend working hours.



Resist #12hrWorkDay pic.twitter.com/0qk91MiokZ — Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (@kitu_hq) July 7, 2025

Further demands include the recognition of municipal workers as government employees, the abolition of the LOGSAFE attendance system, and the filling of 6,000 vacant posts across various BBMP wards. The protestors are also seeking a reduction in work pressure on municipal employees, the cessation of departmental inquiries against headmasters in the municipal education wing, and timely promotions for engineers and assistant engineers.

Health insurance facilities for all employees, the finalization of the seniority list of municipal workers, and the reinstatement of the earlier system in place of the current e-khata are also on the list of demands. Moreover, they are calling for the granting of trade licenses to health supervisors and the abolishment of the legally unrecognized 'marshal' posts.

The protest is not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of years of neglect and unaddressed grievances. Employees from BBMP, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, and Belagavi municipal corporations have actively participated, showcasing the widespread nature of the discontent. Despite submitting multiple petitions to the Urban Development Minister and the department secretary, the employees received no response, prompting them to take to the streets.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has weighed in on the situation, alleging that the protest is a result of the government's failure to disburse salaries owed to municipal and town employees.

"Employees of ten municipal corporations are protesting because they have not been paid. The government has failed to disburse salaries owed to municipal and town employees," he stated. Bommai further criticized the government's financial management, noting that it has been a year since an order was issued requiring municipalities to manage staff salaries from their own resources. "This reflects the worsening financial condition. The Chief Minister must immediately acknowledge these failures and release the necessary funds," he added.

The timing of the protest coincides with another significant strike in the state, as truckers have halted the transportation of rice for free distribution under the Anna Bhagya Scheme. The truckers have embarked on an indefinite strike, seeking the clearance of dues amounting to Rs 250 crore. This simultaneous unrest in different sectors underscores the broader challenges facing the Karnataka government in addressing financial and administrative issues.

Related