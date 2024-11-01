Karnataka celebrated its 69th Kannada Rajyotsava, marking the formation of the state in 1956.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the flag at a public function, reflecting local culture and heritage.

Celebrations were statewide, with the government making it compulsory to hoist Kannada flags in various establishments.

The event also saw discussions on tax devolution and plans to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'.

Karnataka, a state in the southern part of India, celebrated its 69th Kannada Rajyotsava with great fervour and enthusiasm. The day, observed on November 1 every year, commemorates the formation of the state after India's independence.

The state, initially known as Mysuru, came into existence on November 1, 1956, and was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

The state government organised major events to mark the day, with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisting the flag at a public function at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the idol of goddess Bhuvaneshwari and later hoisted the Indian Tricolour and Kannada flags. The event was a reflection of the local culture and heritage, with cultural programmes inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The grand function was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa.

The Deputy Chief Minister extended Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava greetings to the people of Karnataka. He stated, "Kannada is not just a language; it is an emotion. It is a symbol of our tradition, feelings, pride, self-respect and pride."

The celebrations were not limited to the capital city of Bengaluru. Kannada organisations spread across the state organised grand functions at district and taluk headquarters. The Karnataka government had made it compulsory to hoist Kannada flags in the premises of IT, BT companies, factories, all schools and colleges, and establishments on November 1.

Tax Devolution and Future Plans

The Chief Minister, during the celebrations, also raised the issue of tax devolution. He stated that Karnataka, despite being the second-highest contributor to taxes after Maharashtra, does not receive its fair share in return.

He called for MPs to raise this issue in the parliament and underscored the importance of teaching the Kannada language as part of the efforts to promote and preserve the language.

The celebrations also saw the announcement of the state government's plan to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'.

The decision, according to Deputy CM Shivakumar, is based on the wishes of the people in the district to be associated with the fame and glory of Bengaluru. The Chief Minister, however, has not commented on the proposal yet.