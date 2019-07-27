After the swearing-in of Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka, a major cabinet reshuffle is to be expected in the state. Yediyurappa will have to accommodate the rebel MLAs along with the BJP leaders in order to maintain his seat.

After three failed attempts as the state chief, fourth time may be in favour of Yediyurappa. The Congress-JD(S) coalition had boycotted the oath-taking ceremony which was held at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan and was administered by the Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday at 6 pm. The BJP government which has not yet formed the cabinet is likely to hold a vote of confidence on July 29 to prove the majority in the assembly.

The speculations are rife that the BJP will have to pacify and make way for the rebel MLAs in the new cabinet which is yet to be announced. It is alleged that Yediyurappa will have to keep more than one deputy chief ministers in the cabinet which now has the rebel MLAs, who paved way for the BJP in the state without disappointing the saffron party leaders.

The main contender for the dy CM's post will be R Ashoka, Sriramulu, KS Eshwarappa, CT Ravi and Jagadish Shettar. The Vokkaliga leader Ashoka and Eshwarappa belonging to the backward Kuruba community has previously held the post and has a bigger chance of getting the position in the new cabinet.

Sriramulu, who has influence among the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe has pitched himself for the post. He has played an important role in keeping Ballari constituency from the hands of Congress by his extensive campaign but performed poorly during the elections.

While CT Ravi also has a higher chance for the post, it is speculated that he might be the next president of the saffron party in Karnataka as the post is vacant after Yediyurappa's re-entry. The Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar may also have a grim chance as he had previously held the CM post.

According to the sources, eight of the rebel MLAs will be given place in the cabinet ministry along with BJP leaders like Aravind Limbavalli and Govind Karjol. The BJP has not yet made any clarity over the positions of its leaders for the new government.