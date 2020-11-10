The ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies in the state, poll officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office, the trends show- BJP candidate was ahead with a margin of over 7,800 votes in Sira, while the party has maintained a lead with a margin of over 34,500 votes in RR Nagar.

Votes polled in the November 3 byelections to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

BJPs Dr Rajesh Gowda still leading with 63,299 votes.TB Jayachandra from Congress is trailing with 52,914 votes, while JDS candidate Ammajamma polls 28,745 votes.

The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal Secular candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4.

Trends show JD(S) that had won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections being relegated to the third place with the party candidate Ammajamma B securing 19,522 votes. In R R Nagar too BJP's N Munirathana is leading with 73,932 votes, followed by Congress' Kusuma H with 39,415. JD(S) is in third place here too with party candidate V Krishtramurthy so far securing 4,660 votes.