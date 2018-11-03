Five districts of Karnataka are going in for elections. Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya are conducting Lok Sabha elections while Ramanagara and Jamkhandi have the Legislative assembly elections.
The polling is from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday.
The results of these elections will help set the stage for the 2019 General elections.
At the moment, the Congress and JD(S) have joined hands to form an opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Live Updates
KR Nagar Kuruba voters threaten boycott; Siddharamaiah pacifies them
The Kuruba voters of Mandya voters were allegedly upset with the behaviour of JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh.
However, Congress' Siddaramaiah pacified them and convinced them to vote by promising to address them after the voting.
JD(S) chief Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy see bypolls as semi0finals to 2019 General elections
"If the Congress-JDS alliance wins all five seats, it will send an indication to the whole country. It will be a message to all the states going to the polls in the next few months," JDS chief H D Deve Gowda said.
Yeddyurappa confident of his son's victory
"101 percent my son (BS Raghavendra) is going to win the Shimoga seat. We are also going to win Bellary & Jamkhandi. We will get absolute majority in all the constituencies," BS Yeddyurappa, the former Karnataka chief minister said.
He cast his vote at ward no. 132 at Shikaripura in Shimoga, reports the Indian Express.
BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote
BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni from Jamkhandi cast his vote today.
A former MLA, Kulkarni said that he was confident that he would win by at least 20,000 votes.
HD Kumaraswamy's wife contesting in Ramanagara; Will win the seat due to no opposition
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy is contesting from JD(S) for the legislative assembly election in Ramanagara.
Two days earlier, BJP candidate for Ramanagara, L Chandrashekhar backed out of the elections and joined the Congress.
He also voiced out his support for Anita Kumaraswamy.
Due to the lack of opposition for the JD(S) candidate, Anita has virtually won the seat in Ramanagara.
Ramanagara was the chief minister Kumaraswamy's seat. He had to give it up after the general elections which took place in May 2018.
Who are fighting for the seats in Jamkhandi, Ballari and Shivamogga?
All the three major parties (Congress, BJP, JD(S)) are participating in the elections.
In Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra of the BJP is contesting against Madhu Bangarappa from the JD(S). Incidentally, Raghavendra is the son of former Karnataka CM BSYeddyurappa and Madhu Bangarappa is the son of another former CM, S Bangarappa.
J Shantha, the sister of BJP leader, Sriramulu and V S Ugrappa of the Congress are fighting for Ballari.
In Jamkhandi, Anand Nyamagowda, the Congress candidate is pitted against BJP's Srikant Kulkarni.
More than 50 lakh people will cast their votes today
News9 has reported 54,54,275 voters are expected to turn up to the polling booths.
The voting is going on in 6227 polling booths across the five districts.
Voting underway in Bellary; delayed in Mandya
Voters showed up bright and early in Bellary to cast their votes.
However, due to the malfunction of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the polling has been delayed in Mandya.
Karnataka: #Earlyvisuals from a polling station in Bellary; voting for three parliamentary constituencies — Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and two legislative assembly constituencies—Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/7tqZ1b6ou2— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018