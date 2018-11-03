Live

Five districts of Karnataka are going in for elections. Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya are conducting Lok Sabha elections while Ramanagara and Jamkhandi have the Legislative assembly elections.

The polling is from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

The results of these elections will help set the stage for the 2019 General elections.

At the moment, the Congress and JD(S) have joined hands to form an opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Live Updates