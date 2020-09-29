Karnataka will soon see its first elections following the pandemic. The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-polls for 56 assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency in India of which 2 are seats in Karnataka. The seats that will be contested are Sira and RR Nagar.

Further, the Election Commission also announced biennial elections for the Karnataka Legislative Council in 4 graduate constituencies.

By-polls in Sira and RR Nagar

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-elections in 56 assembly constituency seats across India. With one parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two assembly constituencies in Manipur will be having by-polls on November 7th.

Among the 54 assembly seats being contested, two are in Karnataka. The Sira constituency in Tumkur district and the Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in Bengaluru.

The elections are expected to be conducted with precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was only recently that Siddaramaiah had challenged Yediyurappa to an election. The polling is expected to take place on November 3rd and the counting of votes will happen on 10th November.

Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections

In another press release, the Election Commission also announced biennial elections for 4 seats in the Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council which fell vacant on June 30th.

The constituencies being contested are-- Karnataka South-East Graduates', Karnataka West Graduates', Karnataka North-East Teachers' and Bangalore Teachers'. The date of polling has been slated for 28th October and counting will take place on 2nd November.