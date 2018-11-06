Results for both parliamentary seats as well as Karnataka assembly seats are set to be announced today. The parliamentary seats are for the Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya districts, while Jamkhandi and Ramanagara seats are being contested for the Karnataka assembly
Counting of votes for these seats has already started, reports NDTV. The election results will be seeing a clash of egos with the ruling alliance—JDS+Congress—against the BJP. Previously, of the three parliamentary seats, BJP held two while JDS had one. Shivamogga is a well-known BJP fortress guarded by former CM of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa and Ballari is held in an iron grip by the Reddy brothers. Mandya, on the other hand, is JDS land.
Live Updates
Karnataka By-election by the numbers- leads and trails right now
Lok Sabha: (parliamentary seats)
Shivamogga
• BY Raghavendra(BJP) leads by 14,833 votes
• Madhu Bangarappa (JDS) trails
Ballari
• J Shanta (BJP) trails
• VS Ugrappa (Cong) leads by over 100,723 votes
Mandya
• Shivarame Gowda (JDS) leads by 105,712 votes
• Dr. Siddaramiah (BJP)- trails
Vidhana Sabha: (Karnataka assembly seats)
Ramanagara
• Anitha Kumaraswamy(JDS) leads by over 37,000 votes
• L Chandrashekar (BJP) trails
Jamkhandi
• Shrikanth Kulkarni (BJP) trails
• Anand Nyamagouda (Cong) Leads by 9,555 votes
The candidates, parties, and regions
Lok Sabha seats:
Shivamogga—BY Raghavendra(BJP) takes on Madhu Bangarappa (JDS)
Ballari—J Shanta (BJP) takes on VS Ugrappa (Cong)
Mandya—Shivarame Gowda (JDS) takes on Dr. Siddaramiah (BJP)
Vidhana Sabha: (Karnataka assembly seats)
Ramanagara—Anitha Kumaraswamy (JDS) takes on L Chandrashekar (BJP)
Jamkhandi—Shrikanth Kulkarni (BJP) takes on Anand Nyamagouda (Cong)