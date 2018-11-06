Live

Results for both parliamentary seats as well as Karnataka assembly seats are set to be announced today. The parliamentary seats are for the Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya districts, while Jamkhandi and Ramanagara seats are being contested for the Karnataka assembly

Counting of votes for these seats has already started, reports NDTV. The election results will be seeing a clash of egos with the ruling alliance—JDS+Congress—against the BJP. Previously, of the three parliamentary seats, BJP held two while JDS had one. Shivamogga is a well-known BJP fortress guarded by former CM of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa and Ballari is held in an iron grip by the Reddy brothers. Mandya, on the other hand, is JDS land.

