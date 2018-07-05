Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the Congress-JD(S) coalition government's budget for fiscal 2018-19 in Bengaluru on Thursday (July 5). The maiden budget had its own hits and misses as several commodities like petrol, diesel, and liquor all witnessed a hike in their tax rates.

However, the main highlight of the budget was the chief minister announcing the Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waivers.

"I have decided to waive all defaulted crop loans of farmers up to 31 Dec 2017 in the first stage. Farmers who repaid the loan within time, as an encouragement to the non-defaulting farmers, I have decided to credit the repaid loan amount or Rs 25000 whichever is less," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI while presenting the budget.

The farm loan waiver scheme did not go down well with the opposition camp as Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed that Kumaraswamy had cheated the farmers. He also alleged that there is no clarity on mobilisation of funds for the Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver, reports News 9.

What is more expensive?

20 paise hike per unit in power tariff.

4 percent tax hike on liquor.

Cigarettes to be more expensive with the hike in prices for tobacco products.

50 percent motor vehicle tax proposed for the private service vehicle.

Petrol price hiked by 1.14 per litre.

Diesel price increased by Rs 1.12 per litre.

Other key takeaways