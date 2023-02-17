Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's second and last budget was presented at the state legislature for the poll-bound state. Bommai presented a revenue surplus budget, with the outlay crossing Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The CM proposed a revenue surplus of Rs 402 crore and broke the deficit budgets for the last two consecutive years. He described it as a budget for the voiceless which focuses on farmers, working class, poor and women.
The budget size is pegged at Rs 3,09,182 crore, up from Rs 2,65,720 crore in 2022-23. The fiscal deficit has been reined at Rs 60,581 crore. The borrowings accounted for Rs 77,750 crore, taking the liabilities at the end of 2023-24 to about Rs 5,64,896.
Here are the key takeaways from Karnataka Budget 2023:
- Rs 1,000 crore funds for Bengaluru Sub Urban Railway Project (BSRP); Rs 1,350 crore from central government and the state government and railway ministry are providing Rs 15,767 crore for the implementation of the project in the budget.
- Fee has been waived off for all students who take admissions in government pre-university and graduation course; to benefit 8 lakh students.
- Unemployed graduates after three years of completion of course will get Rs 2,000 one-time financial aid under 'Yuva Snehi' scheme.
- The farmers with 'Kisan Card' will get Rs 10,000 additional subsidy. The loan amount without interest limit is increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
- The government aims to provide Rs 25,000 crore loans to more than 30 lakh farmers.
- Rs 500 every month for landless women farm labourers under "Shrama Shakthi" scheme
- Free bus passes for every women working in the organised sector, school and college girl students.
- Monthly pension paid to victims of acid attack increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.
- Low-interest loan (4%) up to Rs 2 crore for loan facility to women entrepreneurs in service sector.
- Rs 1,000 crore for white-topping 120-km of arterial roads in Bengaluru; Rs 150 crore for the development of these junctions; Arterial and sub-arterial roads of 300 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.
- Rs. 500 crore has been provided to road transport corporations for induction of new buses.
- Insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh for auto, taxi, truck drivers and people relying on gig economy.
- A state of the art start-up park at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport.
- Yoga training in all govt women first grade colleges and polytechnic colleges in aspirational districts
- Karnataka to start six ESI hospitals and 28 Community Health Centres and ten Women and Child Care hospitals.
- Zero percent interest for up to Rs 20 lakh per person for minority students undertaking UG/PG programmes in foreign universities with global ranking within 250.
- Rs 1,200 crore allocated for setting up 4 new effluent treatment plants with total capacity of 440 MLD