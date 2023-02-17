Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's second and last budget was presented at the state legislature for the poll-bound state. Bommai presented a revenue surplus budget, with the outlay crossing Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The CM proposed a revenue surplus of Rs 402 crore and broke the deficit budgets for the last two consecutive years. He described it as a budget for the voiceless which focuses on farmers, working class, poor and women.

The budget size is pegged at Rs 3,09,182 crore, up from Rs 2,65,720 crore in 2022-23. The fiscal deficit has been reined at Rs 60,581 crore. The borrowings accounted for Rs 77,750 crore, taking the liabilities at the end of 2023-24 to about Rs 5,64,896.

Here are the key takeaways from Karnataka Budget 2023: