EVs to get cheaper: Centre proposes customs duty exemption on batteries; industry hails decision Close
EVs to get cheaper: Centre proposes customs duty exemption on batteries; industry hails decision

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's second and last budget was presented at the state legislature for the poll-bound state. Bommai presented a revenue surplus budget, with the outlay crossing Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The CM proposed a revenue surplus of Rs 402 crore and broke the deficit budgets for the last two consecutive years. He described it as a budget for the voiceless which focuses on farmers, working class, poor and women.

The budget size is pegged at Rs 3,09,182 crore, up from Rs 2,65,720 crore in 2022-23. The fiscal deficit has been reined at Rs 60,581 crore. The borrowings accounted for Rs 77,750 crore, taking the liabilities at the end of 2023-24 to about Rs 5,64,896.

Ruling BJP government to present last budget in Karnataka; CM Bommai offers special worship.
Ruling BJP government present last budget in KarnatakaIANS

Here are the key takeaways from Karnataka Budget 2023:

  1. Rs 1,000 crore funds for Bengaluru Sub Urban Railway Project (BSRP); Rs 1,350 crore from central government and the state government and railway ministry are providing Rs 15,767 crore for the implementation of the project in the budget.
  2. Fee has been waived off for all students who take admissions in government pre-university and graduation course; to benefit 8 lakh students.
  3. Unemployed graduates after three years of completion of course will get Rs 2,000 one-time financial aid under 'Yuva Snehi' scheme.
  4. The farmers with 'Kisan Card' will get Rs 10,000 additional subsidy. The loan amount without interest limit is increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
  5. The government aims to provide Rs 25,000 crore loans to more than 30 lakh farmers.
  6. Rs 500 every month for landless women farm labourers under "Shrama Shakthi" scheme
  7. Free bus passes for every women working in the organised sector, school and college girl students.
  8. Monthly pension paid to victims of acid attack increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.
  9. Low-interest loan (4%) up to Rs 2 crore for loan facility to women entrepreneurs in service sector.
  10. Rs 1,000 crore for white-topping 120-km of arterial roads in Bengaluru; Rs 150 crore for the development of these junctions; Arterial and sub-arterial roads of 300 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.
  11. Rs. 500 crore has been provided to road transport corporations for induction of new buses.
  12. Insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh for auto, taxi, truck drivers and people relying on gig economy.
  13. A state of the art start-up park at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport.
  14. Yoga training in all govt women first grade colleges and polytechnic colleges in aspirational districts
  15. Karnataka to start six ESI hospitals and 28 Community Health Centres and ten Women and Child Care hospitals.
  16. Zero percent interest for up to Rs 20 lakh per person for minority students undertaking UG/PG programmes in foreign universities with global ranking within 250.
  17. Rs 1,200 crore allocated for setting up 4 new effluent treatment plants with total capacity of 440 MLD
Also Read