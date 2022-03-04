Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai presented his maiden budget on Friday in the state legislature. The CM earmarked funds for various development projects across the state and committed to creating more jobs. Bommai, who holds the Finance portfolio, stated that there will not be any additional taxes or increase in petrol and diesel prices. The Chief Minister also earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the competition of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project.

Bommai presented the budget with an estimated Rs 2,65,720 crore consolidated funds for 2022-23. The government has set a collection target of Rs 77,010 crore for the Commercial Tax Department, Rs 15,000 crore for the Department of Stamps and Registration, Rs 29,000 crore for the Excise department and Rs 8,007 crore for transport department.

The total revenue receipts amount to Rs 2,61,977 while the public debt stood at Rs 72,089 crore.

Bommai confessed that the Covid pandemic played havoc and announced Rs 55,657 crore to boost economic activities in the state. The government has also allotted Rs 40,944 crore for the comprehensive development of children.

Bommai announced that seven engineering colleges would be developed as the Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT) on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The government will collaborate with foreign universities in this regard, he added.

He announced Rs 33,700 crore for agriculture and related activities and Rs 20,601 crore for the water resources ministry.

He also allotted Rs 31,980 for education, Rs 16,076 crore for uUrban development, Rs 13,982 crore for health, Rs 12, 655 for Power, Rs 2,288 crore for food and civil supplies, Rs 16,388 crore for the revenue department, Rs 9,389 crore for social welfare, Rs 10,447 crore for the PWD, Rs 3,594 for housing and Rs 8,457 for agriculture and horticulture.

He stated that the government would provide Rs 5,000 each for 30,000 pilgrims going on the Kashi pilgrimage.

Bommai also reserved Rs 6,000 crore for Bengaluru infrastructure development.

Here are the key takeaways from today's state budget:

Rs 1,000 crore allocated for Mekedatu project Rs 500 crore allocated for farmer empowerment through energy project and purchase of machinery for procurement of energy Rs 300 crore for roads damaged during rainy season 1,000 lakes to be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per lake Rs 440 crore for the re-asphalting of 1,008 state highways Rs 1,500 crore for education, social and economic development Rs 1,500 crore for micro-projects Rs 80 crore for development of automatic driving testing tracks at at Devanahalli, Kolar, Hospet, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bhalki, Yadgir, and Davanagere Mega Jewellery Park to be established in Bengaluru to create 10,000 jobs Rs 186 crore from District Mineral Fund for the Greenfield Airport at Raichur Rs 30 crore for heliports at Madikeri, Chikkamagalur, and Hampi Proposal for airports at Dharwad and Koppal; extend the runway at Mysuru Airport Rs 8,049 crore fro comprehensive development of Bengaluru

Bengaluru city development: