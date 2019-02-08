Ahead of the Karnataka Budget 2019, which will be presented in the Assembly on Friday by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, all eyes will be on the four rebel Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarikholi, Mahesh Kumatahali, B Nagendra and Umesh Yadav. They have remained absent from all party meetings and the first two days of the Budget session.

Although Kumaraswamy promises a pro-poor and pro-farmer budget and has already announced a Rs 46,000 crore loan waiver to the agriculture community, BJP, with its 104 MLAs in the 224 seat Karnataka Assembly, is looking to topple the government by reducing the strength of the house through the continued absence of Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, a few MLAs are back within the Congress fold after they were offered plum postings in various state councils and corporations and will remain present during the Budget session on Friday. Former CM and senior Congress leader, Siddaramiah has asked the other MLAs to remain present in the Budget session today or face expulsion.

10 am: Kumaraswamy launches a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of being responsible for supporting people with black money. Kumaraswamy said that he can produce proof to substantiate his charges.

The CM has also released an audio in which the opposition leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is allegedly heard telling the revolting Congress MLAs to not remain absent in Friday's Budget session.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: On one side Narendra Modi is preaching to the country and politicians, on the other side, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy through black money. I will expose this now, I have the proof to back my charge. pic.twitter.com/wm1DTjfNSn — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

JDS MLA Narayana Gowda: Due to food poisoning, I have been admitted to hospital and doctors are advising to not go out. I couldn't attend the legislative party meet and budget session. But I have informed my leader Kumaraswamy and the Speaker as well.

9:30 am: The Budget 2019 will be presented at 12 pm behind the scheduled time because the coalition government has sought the auspicious period for the same. The BJP accuses the government of following stars and not delivering on the ground.

8:30 am: Kumaraswamy removes rebel MLA Umesh Yadav from the post of Chairman of Warehouse Corporation. He has been replaced by another upset MLA, Pratap Gowda Patil. The CM also appointed other Congress MLAs, including Basaveshwaranagar Daddal and MA Gopalaswamy as the chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Board and the new parliamentary secretary to Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar, respectively.

8 am: JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda has released a video from a hospital bed pleading his absence on the ground of sickness and said that he has already communicated the same to Kumaraswamy.

