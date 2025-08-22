Karnataka BJP Demands Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Congress-led state government to allow Hindus to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with traditional grandeur. This call was made by Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, during a media interaction at Vidhana Soudha. Narayanaswamy emphasized the necessity for a uniform law across the state, advocating for the unhindered celebration of the festival, which holds significant cultural and religious importance for Hindus.

Narayanaswamy expressed concerns over the potential imposition of different rules for different communities, which he believes could lead to the suppression of Hindu traditions. He warned that such actions by the Congress government could have political repercussions.

"Ganapati festival has been celebrated with grandeur for generations. In Kalaburagi, they call it the 'Republic of Kalaburagi', where neither the state law nor the country's law functions properly. There should be one law and one policy for the state. In Kalaburagi, should Ganapati festivities be celebrated in silence? Is it that Congress wants only a 'Silent Ganapati' for Hindus?" he questioned, referring to the proposed ban on DJ music during the celebrations.

The issue has gained further traction due to the involvement of prominent Congress figures from Kalaburagi, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka's Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge. Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of appeasing other communities while suppressing Hindu traditions. He highlighted the plight of sound system operators in Mangaluru, who are reportedly facing police harassment.

"There are around 1,300 sound system operators in Mangaluru, providing livelihoods to nearly 6,000 people. But the police are harassing them by issuing warnings, seizing their mike sets at 8 p.m., filing cases, arresting them, and sending them to jail. Their families are being pushed onto the streets. This is an unlawful act," he charged.

The BJP leader also criticized the state government for adjourning the legislative session when the issue of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was raised.

"When members in the House raised the issue of not creating hurdles for Ganesh Chaturthi, the government simply adjourned the session. This is a cowardly government," Narayanaswamy remarked. He further accused the government of failing to address critical issues such as internal reservation and law and order.

The internal reservation issue has been a contentious topic in Karnataka politics. The Nagamohan Das Commission, established to study and recommend measures for internal reservation within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the recommendations of the Nagamohan Das Committee, the Sadashiva Commission, and the Madhuswamy report have not been implemented, leading to protests by nomadic communities.

"On the issue of internal reservation, there is confusion and injustice. The nomadic communities are protesting day and night. The recommendations of the Nagamohan Das Committee, the Sadashiva Commission, and the Madhuswamy report have not been implemented. Even the Supreme Court's suggestions have not been followed. The government has divided the nomadic groups into three and pushed them onto the streets," Narayanaswamy alleged.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of evading responsibility and resorting to character assassination when questioned. "This (Congress) government is not prepared to discuss any of these issues; even the Chief Minister is evading responsibility," he added. "If we question them, they resort to character assassination. They only criticise us but fail to give answers. The Chief Minister is incapable of responding," Narayanaswamy said.