Planning to bring back the contentious Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill, 2012, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan implied that the BS Yediyurappa-led government is preparing to implement a ban on cow slaughter and sale and consumption of beef in the state.

Minister Chauhan hinted that the preparations at the ground level for the cow slaughter ban have already begun.

News agency ANI quoted the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister as saying that the proposed ban would be similar on the lines of laws of many other states. "Many states have passed the Anti cow slaughter bill, we're preparing to implement it in Karnataka as well. State govt will soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef on the lines of many other states," Chauhan told ANI.

Chauhan also stated that the Karnataka government will form a team of experts to look into the matter once the novel coronavirus pandemic situation eases. "If necessary, the team of experts will visit states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat," he said. Both the states -- Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat -- have strict laws against cow slaughter.

Chauhan said that he would discuss the proposed ban on cow slaughter and sale and consumption of beef with CM Yediyurappa. "If this pandemic situation eases, by next session, if not by upcoming Assembly session, we will try to bring Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill," Chauhan said.

Addressing the reporters on Friday, Chauhan said that once the law is implemented, selling and slaughtering of cows will be completely banned across the state, along with transportation of cows to any other states.

Which states have implemented the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act

Other states, including Telangana, Assam, Bihar, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and many others have already implemented the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act.

One of the promises of the ruling BJP in its 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections manifesto was to prohibit cow slaughter.