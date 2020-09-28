As Karnataka is going for the one-day state-wide strike called by the farmers supported by labour and other unions against the controversial farmers' bills passed by the Centre and the state government last week., the citizens in Bengaluru are in for some hard times on Monday, 28 September.

Although the state government has stated that the normal lives will not be affected, support for the strike has been given by many organisations. So, day-to-day activities will be hit. The bandh will be held between 6 am to 6 pm.

Over 50 different organisations have extended the support to the bandh that includes Ola, Taxiforsure and Uber drivers and Owners Association, auto drivers associations.

What's Open and what's Closed?

Since the taxi and auto drivers unions have announced their support, commuters in Bengaluru will have to face the hardships of travelling from one place to another. However, the KSRTC and BMTC buses are expected to ply like normal.

Metro Service will also function, but the authorities might be forced to revise their decision if the situation is not good to continue the service.

The protesters have threatened to block highways. As a result, the KSRTC bus service might be affected between 6 am to 6 pm.

Hotels and Grocery Shops to Remain Open

The hotels and mainly darshinis in the city are expected to be opened in most parts of the city. Also, grocery shops, Milk booths, and petrol bunks will function like normal.

In addition to it, medical shops and hospitals will remain open.

Exams Postponed

The Karnataka Second Education Board and Bangalore University have postponed SSLC supplementary and other degree exams scheduled to be held on Monday.

The state legislative assembly has passed the controversial bills to amend the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) Act and the Land Reforms Act despite facing opposition from the opposition parties and farmers' unions citing that it was anti-farmers bills.