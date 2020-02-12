The Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkuta, collective of pro-Kannada groups, has called for Karnataka Bandh on February 13, Thursday. The 6 am to 6 pm bandh is hit normal life and services in Bengaluru city.

The pro-Kannada organisations are said to hold protests demanding job reservations for Kannadigas. Over 800 organisations to extend its support for the bandh on February 13.

Why is Karnataka Bandh on Feb 13?

The bandh has been called for the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends job reservations to Kannadigas in the state in both the private and government sectors.

Things you need to know about Karnataka Bandh