Despite Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's appeal to call off the protest by pro-Kannada organizations, the state-wide bandh is still going ahead as planned. The pro-Kannada organizations reaffirmed their stance on holding the bandh, demanding the government to withdraw its decision to form the Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

Autos and cabs, including Uber and Ola, will be off the roads during the bandh, but that's likely the extent of disruption expected in the state. Shops, commercial establishments, Metro services, petrol pumps, hotels will operate business as usual. But commuters can expect congestion due to rallies and protests.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic East, Bengaluru, shared an important update about the areas to avoid during the bandh, which includes KG Road, Mysore Bank Circle, JC Road, KR Circle.

"Dear commuters kindly avoid traveling on KG ROAD, MYSORE BANK CIRCLE, JC ROAD, KR CIRCLE. Tomorrow on the eve of series of protests and rallies, please use alternative roads (sic)," DCP traffic east tweeted.

Karnataka bandh

Vatal Nagaraj is leading the protest in Bengaluru, saying the agitation is for Kannada pride. Kannada film producer Sa Ra Govindu, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike including Praveen Shetty and T A Narayana Gowda, Ola-Uber drivers association, and few auto-rickshaw unions have extended support to the bandh. Government services will not be affected.

In preparation for the bandh, security has been beefed up in Bengaluru. A total of 14,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city.