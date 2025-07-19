The Karnataka Assembly is gearing up for a highly anticipated Monsoon session, set to commence on August 11, 2025, and run until August 22. Announced by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the session will span eight working days and is expected to be a platform for intense debates between the ruling Congress and opposition parties, primarily the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The session will address several contentious issues that have captured public attention and political discourse.

One of the primary topics on the agenda is the tragic stampede that occurred on June 4, resulting in the loss of 11 lives. The Congress government has faced criticism for its handling of the incident, with the BJP accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of deflecting responsibility.

The BJP has alleged that the government unfairly blamed the police, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, DNA Event Management Firm, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the tragedy. State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should have taken responsibility. Instead, they've scapegoated innocent police officers and blamed RCB through Michael Cunha's report."

Another significant issue is the Congress government's decision to scrap the previous caste census report and conduct a fresh census. This move has drawn criticism from both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], with the BJP arguing that a national census, including caste enumeration, has already been announced by the central government. The decision is perceived as a directive from the Congress party high command, further intensifying the political debate.

Contentious Projects and Legislative Agenda

The controversial Bengaluru tunnel project is also expected to be a focal point during the session. The BJP has labeled the project as a major scam, escalating tensions between the two sides. Additionally, issues such as communal unrest, revenge killings, and the formation of a Special Action Force (SAF) to tackle communal elements, particularly in response to allegations of targeted action against Hindu activists in coastal Karnataka, are likely to surface.

Amidst the political turmoil, the Congress government is preparing to introduce several significant bills. These include the Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, the Fake News Prohibition Bill, and the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill. These legislative proposals are anticipated to spark intense debates in the House, with both sides likely to present strong arguments for and against the proposed legislation.

The upcoming session in Karnataka is reminiscent of past political showdowns in the state. Historically, Karnataka has witnessed intense political rivalries and debates, often centered around issues of governance, development, and social justice. The state's political landscape has been shaped by a series of events that have tested the resilience and adaptability of its leaders and institutions.